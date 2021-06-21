El Dorado’s Mystic Creek voted #1 course to play in the state for third consecutive year, ranks top 50 in the U.S.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/21/21 — For the third year in a row, Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado has been named Golfweek’s #1 course you can play in Arkansas.
Mystic Creek has also been ranks 34 out of 100 Courses you can play in the country.
