El Dorado’s Mayor discusses city events and meetings coming up

EL DORADO, Ark. (01/29/20) — Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer joined Gabrielle Phifer to discuss important issues going on in the city of El Dorado.

There was a city council meeting last Thursday to discuss street light outages. Entergy official, Chris Wasson, attended the meeting and gave a presentation about how to report street light outages.

Wasson recommended residents call the El Dorado Public Works department at 870-863-4244 or contact their alderperson. He also said to be sure you have the street light number as seen below. You will only see this number on public lights not private ones. Mayor Smith-Creer asked residents to be patient during the repairs.

“I’m glad you said be patient because if there is a difference between getting the street light on in someone’s power back on of course someone’s power would take precedence over the street lights,” she said. “We’ve had issues with the weather so please be patient.”

There is also a public meeting coming up tomorrow. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting in El Dorado to present and discuss the proposed plans to widen and improve U.S. Highway 82B in El Dorado.

The meeting will be at the First Assembly Church of God at 2225 West Hillsboro Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be an informal meeting where those attend can share their thoughts and concerns about the proposed project. Mayor Smith-Creer is urging residents and business owners to attend.

“We need everyone there now just business owners and not just property owners but the public at large,” she said. “We need everyone there and that way you can help with informing the public.”

Town hall meetings are also being planned. Ward 1 residents will meet on February 4 at 5:30 p.m. The location is pending at this time. Contact your alderperson for more information.