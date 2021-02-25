El Dorado woman turns 110 years old

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 02/25/21 — Today is a special day for Ms. Willie B. Coggins and her family. Coggins is celebrating a rare milestone by turning 110 years old.

Willie B. Coggins

She was born in Louisiana but came to the natural state when she was about 10 years old.

Coggins spent all of her life caring for her family. Her grandchildren recall her home being the hot spot for everyone to gather each weekend because they always felt welcome. Plus, no one could match her cooking skills.

“I used to love her biscuits. I ate so many biscuits that they used to call me biscuit. They started calling Mickey Joe (his brother) syrup,” Billy Murphy Jr. said. “I love her to death.”

She has 10 kids (5 deceased, 5 still living), 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 34 great great grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren.

Her family says she’s a huge Lebron James fan and she also likes to rep the New Orleans Saints. She’s lived through the segregation era, world-wide pandemics and she’s still hoping to live a little but longer.

“That’s history. 110 years old. You can’t beat that. I hope I live to see my next birthday the way things are going,” her granddaughter, Helen Evans said.

The family will continue the celebration this weekend with a birthday parade.