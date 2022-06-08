EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansans now have a new employment opportunity. The new Whataburger in El Dorado scheduled a hiring event for Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the SouthArk Center for Workforce Development located at 3696 East Main Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Courtesy of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

According to the event flyer, Whataburger is looking for applicants who are friendly, have flexible hours and reliable transportation. Pay starts at $11.20 an hour. Applicants can text ‘ORANGE’ to 85000 or visit the center for an interview.