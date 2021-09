MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--Saturday September 11th of 2021 is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The city of West Monroe held a remembrance ceremony at the Blue Star Memorial Garden to honor the community's first responders and the victims of 9/11. Retired state senator Mike Walsworth says victims of 9/11 should never be forgotten.

Mike Walsworth, "I think that's the most important thing about this memorial itself is a remembrance to remind people what happened on 9/11 just not on September the 11th of every year but every day.

Although lives were lost West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell says 9/11 brought Americas together.