El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce reports some wins in 2020

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Arkansas has taken various measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Businesses and employees have been immediately impacted by those changes but according to the leaders in Union County, things weren’t all bad.

A state lockdown has always been the last resort for Governor Hutchinson and for some in El Dorado that’s proven to be a wise decision.

“We did not shut businesses down fully and we are doing fairly well compared to other states,” President of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, Bill Luther said.

According to an economic report Luther presented to the Union County Quorum Court, there were three businesses that shut down with 13 new businesses that made their mark in Union County

“Most of these are women owned business and I highly respect them taking the risk during the pandemic to go forward and open their businesses up,” Luther said.

As businesses began to open back up throughout 2020, the number of people out of work also decreased. In June, there were over 1,800 people without a job and by October that dropped to 1.2000 people.

Luther says his office is still working on attracting new companies and businesses.