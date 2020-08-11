El Dorado teen organizes virtual conference to spark conversations on how the community can progress during a time of nationwide racial tension

EL DORADO, Ark. (8/10/20) — One student-athlete in El Dorado is using his voice and resources to continue conversations about how the community can progress during a time of so much racial tension.

The deaths of African American men and women at the hands of police officers and to racial profiling is still a tense conversation across the world. Even right here in El Dorado, RJ Thomas, 16, wants to make sure these national topics aren’t going unnoticed here locally.

“I was very impressed with the conference yesterday evening,” William Jerome Robinson, President of Gusher Elk Lodge #560 said. “Job well done.”

Thomas is a member of the Jr. Elk Herd Fraternity in El Dorado which was founded in 2006. It consists of a group of young black males ages 13 to 18.

He was the lead organizer of the conference which focused on racial equality, injustice and police reform.

Panelists included El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer, Superintendent of the El Dorado school district Jim Tucker, Officer Christopher Lutman, Councilman Andre Rucks, and four other community members.

Former Jr. Elk, Carlaskio Smith, was the guest host.

The young men came up with the questions and decided on the featured panelists. Supervisors of the organization say these boys could be doing anything else yet they are focusing on bigger issues.

“This day in age, I think it’s very important,” Robinson said.

It saddens Thomas when he thinks about those that have died to injustice, prejudice and an excessive force.

That’s why he believes these conversations are important for nationwide healing and understanding so that it’s not him or someone else that is being mourned too soon.

“I just want to be able to say something and not let it go,” Thomas said. “I want to be there and help and fight for us.”

Thomas hopes other young teens will become active and use their voices and resources to uplift their communities.

The Jr. Elk Herd is hoping to put together another panel. This time it will feature teen voices. If you would like to watch the discussion from Sunday, you can visit the Jr. Elk Herd #473 Facebook page.