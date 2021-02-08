El Dorado teen injured, another arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One teen is injured and another teen has been arrested following a shooting that happened at the Hudson Place Apartments around 3 p.m.

According to investigators with the El Dorado Police Department, a 17-year-old male shot another teen. Investigators believe this shooting was accidental as witnesses say the pair were outside playing around with guns.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the finger and was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

This is a developing story.