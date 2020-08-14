El Dorado teen accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of items from Dollar General

EL DORADO, Ark. (8/13/20) — An El Dorado man is being accused of burglary at a Dollar General store this week.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lorenzo Glover, 19, for allegedly breaking the glass window of the store and stealing $2,981.33 worth of items from inside.

According to a report, deputies were called to the store located off of Highway 7 on Northwest Avenue on August 11.

One of the store’s key holders arrived for her morning shift and noticed the east side front glass was broken. When she went inside, she observed tobacco products missing from behind the register then called the sheriff’s office.

During the initial search around the area, deputies noticed a rock lying inside of the store and the electricity was off in the entire building.

Surveillance video was recovered from the store and allegedly shows Glover attempting to open the door with his hands but was unsuccesful. That’s when he allegedly used the rock several times to enter the store.

Glover allegedly then walked to the cash register before jumping the barrier and grabbing various tobacco items from the shelves. Following, he placed the items in several store bags.

According to deputies, Glover allegedly stole tobacco products, cigarettes, lighters, headphones, candy and drinks. The incident lasted about 65 minutes.









Glover was arrested on Wednesday but bonded out the same day. He will appear in court Thursday morning.