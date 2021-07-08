El Dorado shooting leaves one man dead

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/8/21 – One man is dead following a shooting that happened in El Dorado early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators with the El Dorado Police Department, officers were called to the end of Omega Street around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Jacoby Edwards, 21, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors said they woke up to what they thought were fireworks. Still, they are shocked by what happened.

“I can’t keep nothing down. I feel like throwing up just over the shock of seeing what happened,” Ashley Brine said.

Investigators haven’t released many details regarding what led to the shooting nor have they released any information on a person of interest.

This is a developing story.