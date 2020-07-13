El Dorado senior reflects on the school year ahead of the commencement ceremony tonight

EL DORADO, Ark. (07/13/20) — Class of 2020 High School seniors missed out on so many milestones due to the coronavirus pandemic but those in El Dorado will at least get a chance to end it on a good note.

The district will have a graduation ceremony for its seniors which is set for 8 p.m. Tristan Seabolt is one of roughly 230 students who opted to participate in the momentous occasion.

“I’m excited to walk, excited for it all to finally be over. Ready to open up a new chapter,” Seabolt said. “It’s going to be one last hoorah for the class of 2020. It’s one last time for us to be together.”

The school year was definitely one to remember with Covid-19 putting an abrupt end to all school activities. Seabolt was heavily involved in the steering committee. Plus, his love for politics also grew while participating in mock trials at the school.

“We wish we knew the last day was the last day that we would be in El Dorado there,” he said. “I just would have thanked my teachers. I would have said talked to everyone in my classes. I would’ve said hey to all of my friends.”

The students have each received their diplomas. Seabolt is eager to enter into alumni status and see what life has in store.

He plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas to study Philosophy and later hopes to go into law school.

You can watch the graduation live here: https://youtu.be/W-OIDD8vXqE . Only guests with tickets will be allowed at the in person ceremony at Memorial Stadium.

To see some of the guidelines in place for the graduation you can go to the El Dorado publics school website.