El Dorado School District rolls out into the community with food trailer for free summer meal program

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD 6/8/21 — School may be out but children in El Dorado still have an opportunity to receive nutrition throughout the summer and they don’t have to go far to get it.

“We just want them to still be able to come to the table so this is one of the ways of bringing the table to them,” Kimberly Newman, El Dorado School District’s Child Nutrition Director said. “We know our kids rely on us.”

The district has officially started operating out of its food trailer. Cafeteria workers from the schools will be serving healthy snacks and hot meals.

















“We’ve picked out 8 different spots in our community. There are bus stops that have 50 or more kids that get off the bus in the school year,” Newman said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t live in the neighborhood, you can still come by and see us.”

The trailer will be at Hugh Goodwin on Mondays and Wednesday from 9am until 11am and will be going to 8 different neighborhoods on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am until noon.

On June 10, the trailer will be in the Rudell Acres neighborhood.