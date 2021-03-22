El Dorado School District reports a significant decline in Covid-19 cases and quarantines since January

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 03/22/21 — El Dorado School district is reporting extremely low number of coronavirus cases since the start of this pandemic one year ago.

It has been a huge turnaround for the district who has seen a high rate of quarantines coming from those positive cases but according to Superintendent Jim Tucker the district is reporting new records.

According to Tucker, in January, there were approximately 600 students and staff that either tested positive for the coronavirus or were ordered to quarantine.

The following month, that number dropped in half. So far in this month of March, there have been about 30 students and staff in the district with a positive test result or quarantining. Tucker says there have been other small wins as well.

“This past week on Tuesday and Wednesday we had zero positive cases in our district – that’s students and staff and then zero quarantine students and staff. That’s the first time in a year and we were happy to see that, “Tucker said.

Tucker believes this due in part to staff and the community getting the vaccine. Almost 70 percent of staff in the district have been vaccinated since becoming eligible in January.

Parents like Karen Hicks are extremely glad to see the steady decline in cases because it now gives her more options for her daughter who is currently enrolled in virtual learning.

“Now that I see the numbers going down and more vaccinations happening and myself included, it is opening that door a little bit to where I can look at the more social aspect of her life and have that as a part to play.”

Hicks says her initial intent in keeping her daughter home to learn was so that she could have more control on who her daughter came in contact because she has elderly parents.

Though, learning remotely was a challenge in the beginning, she says her teenage daughter is excelling better at home than in the classroom.

She’s not quite ready yet to make a decision on her daughter’s schooling plans for next year.

“The days of us making decisions that far out. I think those days are gone,” she said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced his plans for the state to lift its mask mandate at the end of the month but Tucker says the district will continue to wear masks inside the schools.

“I understand what he’s doing. We’re going to continue with masks for the rest of the school year. We’re just talking two more months. It’s worked for us so far. I think it’s my job to make sure students and teachers are safe,” Tucker said. “What they do outside of school is their business.”

Even though numbers are declining, the El Dorado School District would like to continue having a virtual option next year but there will be an application process.

In the meantime, the district has submitted its plan for next year to Department of Education. Now, they are just waiting for approval which could take a few more weeks.

