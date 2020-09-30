El Dorado School District purchases food truck to expand services to its students

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Students in the El Dorado School District may have easier access to food whenever they aren’t at school.

The district recently unveiled their plans to provide meals on wheels through this food truck. They’ll use it for tailgating and other events for students and teachers at each school.

Most importantly, they plan to park the truck in neighborhoods to feed their kids out of it during the summer and even during this coronavirus pandemic, when necessary.

“It has a whole sandwich area where we can make sandwiches. It has a salad area. It has a grill. It fryers. This truck is versatile for any type of food. We are looking forward to not having just one menu but multiple menus depending on where we are serving,” Child Nutrition Director, Kim Newman said.

A few of the cafeteria workers at the schools will transition to working out of the food trailer.

The district is still working on the logistics and approval from the health department before they can start to use it.