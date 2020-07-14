El Dorado School District pulls through with Covid-19 graduation ceremony, two classmates that died this year were also remembered

EL DORADO, Ark. (07/13/20) — El Dorado High School Class of 2020 had their commencement ceremony Monday evening.

“I’m really glad that everyone could come together and get it done for us,” Carson Henry said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone was asked to wear a mask and distance themselves from people outside of their family. Also as a precaution, the mics were wiped down before each speaker stepped up to the podium.

“I’m just glad everyone could get together and they made it happen for us,” Jacoby Hankton.

This was a particularly hard year for this group as they lost two of their classmates Octavius Critton Jr. and AJ Hicks. Critton was shot and killed last year. No arrests have been made in this case. Hicks died suddenly in March.

There were two seats designated just to remember them. Students say with Covid-19 and dealing with the student deaths of two friends they’re thankful to just have made it this far.

“Those two were like my brothers. We always be together,” Hankton said. “It hurt but you know God is going to put us through things and you can’t stop the fight you have to keep fighting.”







It’s definitely sad and I think our class came together as a whole and we bonded more on a deeper level.