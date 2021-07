JACKSON, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that on Thursday July 1, they will be working with the Alabama Enforcement Agency, and Louisiana State Police on an intensified effort in I-10 called "10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission."

Per the announcement, troopers from the three states will be working extra detail on Interstate 10 in order to remove impaired drivers, reduce crashes, promote seatbelt usage, and deter speeding.