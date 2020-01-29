El Dorado ranked the second most affordable place to live in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ar. — El Dorado has been ranked the second most affordable place to live in Arkansas by a recent study from HomeSnacks.

The study uses recently released Census data to calculate the cost of living in each place in Arkansas.

According to HomeSnacks, El Dorado is the cultural and business center of south-central Arkansas with a population of just over 18,000. The median home price, when compared to the median income, puts the city as the 5th most affordable when it comes to home costs.

To see the full study, click here.