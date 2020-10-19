El Dorado Police searching for missing teen

EL DORADO, Ark. — The El Dorado Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.
16-year-old Jordan Boone was last seen on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 175 lbs.
If you have seen Jordan or know where he may be, please call the El Dorado Police Department at 870-881-4800.
