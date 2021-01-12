El Dorado Police searching for man wanted in connection to Christmas Weekend shootings

EL DORADO, Ark. — Investigators with the El Dorado Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to the Christmas Weekend shootings that injured two people.

According to police, 19-year-old Mark Oliver Wade, Jr. is wanted on the following charges:

  • Battery 1st Degree
  • Terroristic Act
  • Aggravated Assault – 3 counts
  • Felony with a Firearm – Enhanced Penalty
  • Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity – Enhanced Penalty

If you know where Wade is or could be, please call the El Dorado Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at 870-863-4630.

