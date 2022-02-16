EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– The El Dorado Police Department welcomes back their Citizen’s Police Academy.

Beginning April 12, the police department will host a nine week course that covers the what’s, why’s and how’s of a police’s daily work load.

El Dorado Chief of Police, Kenneth Scott said, “If you’ve been curious about the tasks of an officer, this is the place to get some of those questions answered.”

Applications are available for pickup at the El Dorado Police Department at 402 N West Avenue.

Applications may also be requested via e-mail: arussell@eldoradopolice.org