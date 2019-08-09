El Dorado police investigating 18 vehicle burglaries overnight

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/09/19) — The El Dorado Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that happened between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday morning.

“We’re following a couple of leads right now of debit cards that were used at a local business earlier this morning,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said. “We’re waiting to get the video surveillance of that right there.”

Police say money, merchandise, electronics and even guns were taken from 18 vehicles, all of which were unlocked.

Mark Roberts had a speaker taken out of his unlocked Dodge Ram truck.

“I think they just needed some music while they went and hit all of the rest of these cars parked out here by the side of the road,” Robert said.

The thief entered vehicles in the North and South Parkway subdivision, Oakhurst, North Newton and Griffith Street areas.

All a thief needs to break into your car is an unlocked door. Police are urging residents to keep their doors locked. If you’re caught slipping, they say there are some other things you can do to get at least some of your belongings back.

“Make sure you have the serial number of anything that’s important that you’re going to keep out there in your car or under your patio or whatever it may be,” Lieutenant Lutman said.

If you live in the North and South Parkway subdivision, Oakhurst, North Newton and Griffith Street areas and have security cameras, police are asking that you review the footage between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. If you see anything suspicious, contact the El Dorado Police Department.