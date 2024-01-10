EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The El Dorado Police Department is attempting to locate 39-year-old Jaime Armstrong. Armstrong is described as a white female standing at five feet and 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Police Department



Armstrong was last seen on January 7, 2024, at her residence wearing a razorback shirt and leggings. She drives a 2003 grey Ford Taurus with license plate ARD96B. According to authorities, she has not been to work in the last few days or had contact with anyone.

Armstrong also goes by the last name of Harrison. If you have information on Jamie Armstrong’s whereabouts please contact authorities at 870-863-4141.