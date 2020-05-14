El Dorado Police Department searching for Most Wanted criminal

The El Dorado Police Department are searching for a wanted man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to Investigators with the El Dorado Police Department, they are searching for Randy Lamar Miller, Jr. in regards to an active warrant for his arrest for Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Enhanced Penalty-Felony with a Firearm, and an Enhanced Penalty-Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is urged to contact Sgt. Trey Phillips of the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

If your information leads to the arrest of Miller, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officials say all calls will be kept confidential!

