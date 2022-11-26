EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies.

Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal ring, according to Captain Scott Harwell of the EPD’s Criminal Investigative Division.

Within the past year, thieves have struck several times in the Golden Triangle — El Dorado, Camden, and Magnolia. It has been established that the police departments of the cities are sharing information as part of local investigations as well as an Arkansas State Police investigation.

