El Dorado native missing in central Arkansas, family offers $2,5000 reward for information into his whereabouts

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a missing persons case involving El Dorado native, Joe Frazier.

Detectives say Frazier’s was last seen in Camden on Febrary 3 and in Hot Springs the following morning. According to family members, Frazier has missed important dates such as his daughter’s birthday and a scheduled surgery.

They believe his disappearance is suspicious because it’s not in his character to be missing in this way.

Frazier was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black cap. He’s 5’8 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He’s also known to wear a cross necklace.

The Hot Springs Police Department says they don’t have any leads at this time. If you have any information about this missing person you can contact detectives at 501-321-6789.