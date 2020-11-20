El Dorado mother speaks out about her son’s unsolved murder case on the day he would’ve turned 45

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A mother in El Dorado is still seeking for answers about her youngest son’s death almost four years ago.

Today would have been Curry Bolton’s 45th birthday. Instead of Ruth Smith hugging her son and showering him with love, she is pleading for justice.

“Sudden deaths are unimaginable. It’s just like you’re in a dream and you’re going to wake up. But this is a bad dream and I haven’t woken up yet,” Smith said. “It’s still unbelievable that he’s gone and that he’ll be back in a little while but when reality sets in you know he won’t be back.”

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Bolton was shot inside his home in January 16, 2017. Bolton’s son and wife were also inside the home but weren’t harmed.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. Two intruders entered into the home asking “where’s the money”.

Bolton’s wife took him to the Ashley County Medical Center and he died there from his injuries.

Five days following the shooting, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana arrested a suspect in connection to that alleged home invasion and shooting.

He was later released as investigators found no evidence pinning him to the murder. Smith

“I Hope whoever did this is sleeping pretty good at night because I’m not,” Smith said.

The death of her charismatic, athletic and caring son has not only taken a toll on Smith but she says its also taken a toll on the rest of the family, including Bolton’s son.

As she has waited for justice for her youngest boy, she has also thought about how some of the details in the case just don’t make any sense.

Investigators didn’t say how the alleged thieves broke in but they did say nothing was stolen from inside the home.

“It’s just little things I’ve observed for myself, just being a mother. A person just sitting by looking could see this stuff doesn’t add up,” she said.

Investigators have received “third party” information but nothing that can substantiated.

They say they need verifiable information of the sequence of events that happened that day. In order to solve this case, someone who knows the person that pulled the trigger must speak up.

Detectives say they are looking for closure as well.

If you have any information on this case you can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.