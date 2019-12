LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (12/27/19) As its three major jackpots continue to grow, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) offers Arkansans a chance to start the New Year with a lot of cash. The Powerball® jackpot stands at $200 million for its Saturday drawing, and tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing will be for $50 million. The Natural State Jackpot has climbed to $320,000 for tonight’s drawing.

As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase, according to Bishop Woosley, ASL director.