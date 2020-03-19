El Dorado Mayor considers options for future council meetings

EL DORADO, Ark. (03/19/20) — The El Dorado City Council will convene for its regular scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. but with some changes to comply with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

Instead of sitting in the council chambers, the public will be seated in the lobby to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“By no means wanted to restrict them from coming but because of us being cautious of the COVID19 this was our way of keeping them informed while also keeping them safe,” Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer said.

President Trump has urged the public to avoid gatherings of ten or more people. El Dorado city officials make up that number themselves alone.

“With all of my council members, myself, the city clerk, attorney and the media we’re already at 12,” she said.

Those officials will be spread out in the chambers while keeping the six feet distance. El Dorado Fire Chief, Chad Mosby, measured the distance to be exact.

At first, Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer suggested and planned to only livestream the meeting on Facebook but after speaking with Lanny Richmond, law clerk at Arkansas Municipal League,

he told her that wouldn’t comply with the open meeting laws.

“So when I talked to him about that he said the way our chambers is set up we could provide in the next room access for them to be able to hear because we weren’t able to set up video or television,” she said.

There will limited seating at the meeting which a law clerk confirmed is lawful because the mayor has the right to protect the health of the public.

“First come first serve. When it’s full that’s our limit. No standing it will be seated room only,” she said.

Details about future meetings aren’t finalized as of now but the mayor hopes to have an answer for that soon.

“We don’t know where we’re going to meet next month if there’s a possibility that the crowds need to be even smaller or if we don’t need to meet,” she said. “We need to look at those possibilities. We’ll know better in about a week or so even about next month’s meeting.”

