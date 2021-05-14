El Dorado man held on $110k bond after alleged participation in armed robbery

EL DORADO, Ark. (El Dorado News-Times) — An El Dorado man has been accused of participating in an armed robbery. He has been jailed and is being held on a $110,000 bond.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, Alexander L. Sturgis, 23, was arrested for aggravated robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony with a firearm and theft on May 9th.

Police told our media partners that a store clerk reported she was getting ready to close the store she was working at when a man came to the door just a few minutes before midnight. The clerk told police she thought the door was locked and motioned to the man the store was closed.

The witness continued to tell police, the man rushed trough the door and a second man followed him through the door. Then the men allegedly pointed handguns at the witness and the first suspect demanded money all the money in the store.

Police say the witness told the suspects that she could not open the safe, so they then demanded the money out of the register.

Police say the two suspects left the store with a total of $86.00 and 20 packages of Newport cigarettes.

