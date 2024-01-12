El Dorado, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Haywood Tapestry by Hilton Collection has become a major cornerstone in El Dorado, serving as the place to stay when visiting our fine town. Located within walking distance of both the downtown area and the Murphy Arts District (MAD), the Haywood has everything at your fingertips.

According to Tiffany Olsen, Director of Sales, new overnight stay packages will soon be introduced and updates to the Well Bar such as appetizers have been implemented.

Check out the video to learn more, and don’t forget to pick up the latest edition of El Dorado Insider at the Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Welcome Center.