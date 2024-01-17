El Dorado, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Business Association (DBA) is a growing organization in El Dorado who shares a bond by location and is comprised of around 40 members. Most of the members are locally owned retailers, restaurants, financial service companies and more. The DBA is responsible for providing support programs for many iconic events El Dorado sees throughout the year such as Shamrockin’ on the Square, the Art Walk, Airstreamers on the Sqaure, and much more.

The DBA is working to grow the size of the organization by recruiting new businesses into the association. The DBA will host a reception for prospective new members on January 25 at the Barefoot Bistro from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Current and prospective members are invited to join the association at this meet and greet.

Check out the video to learn more, and don’t forget to pick up the latest edition of El Dorado Insider at the Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Welcome Center.