El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials at South Arkansas College (SouthArk) tell us that there is a need for forestry technicians in the area. Local forest industries such as F&W Forestry, Calion Lumber, Potlatch-Deltic Timber, Stevens Forestry, and Weyerhaeuser reached out to the college with hopes that a new program could be installed to help fulfill their needs.

Their prayers were answered this semester as a new grant-funded forestry technical program took off to a great start this semester. SouthArk acquired a grant to start a pilot program funded through the Office of Skills Development (OSD), Arkansas Department of Commerce. Students can now acquire a Technical Certificate in just three semesters.

We head into the woods with instructor Stephen Grayson to learn more…

