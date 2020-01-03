El Dorado ice skating rink to close after Sunday, officials hope to bring it back next year

EL DORADO, Ar. — If you haven’t made your way to the ice skating rink in El Dorado, this weekend is your last chance.

The last day the rink will be open is Sunday, January 5. The rink will be open on Saturday from 10 AM to 9:30 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Even though it has not been confirmed just yet, officials with the Murphy Arts District hope to bring the rink back next year. They say the logistics from this year will have to be reviewed first.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.