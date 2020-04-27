El Dorado gym offers virtual workout classes to keep its members healthy and active

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/27/20) — You may have found yourself at home more than usual during this pandemic but even though we’re social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t stay active.

Gyms in Arkansas have been closed for over a month now but fitness coordinators and trainers say they are still staying busy.

“On a daily we watch webinars we’re staying active with the fitness industry and what is trending now,” Group Fitness Coordinator at Health Works Fitness Center, Rhonda Sayers said.

During this time where people are being asked to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, virtual workouts are becoming more popular. It’s something the Health Works Fitness Center has implemented for its members.

“We just want everyone to keep moving and make healthy choices,” Sayers said.

Even though the gym is closed, the gym is offering all kinds of classes on their Facebook page and Youtube channel.

“We are offering some meditation and yoga classes,” Sayers said. “We have a couple of core strengthening classes. We have some boot camp classes available and an XTS which is a hit training.”

Even if you don’t have a home gym with weights and equipment, trainers say don’t let those excuses keep you from getting active because you can use whatever items you have in your house.

“We’ve encouraged people to use bottle of water. If you would like to lift a little heavier you can go with canned vegetables of different sizes,” Sayers said. “People are using brooms and broom handles for different things.”

If you’re looking for free virtual classes, you can download the Health Works El Dorado app on your phone or tablet and click on the “extras” tab for over a hundred home workout options.



