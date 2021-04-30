El Dorado gears up for a weekend of events: May on Main, Soul Fest, Boomtown Rodeo, Mayhaw Festival and more

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 04/30/21 — Events in El Dorado have officially returned and the town is gearing up for a weekend filled with things to do.

“It’s Friday and I’m so excited for the weekend,” Lorenzo Buggs said.

The pandemic has put a halt in so many events across town but not anymore. Boomtown Rodeo is rounding up the bulls.

“We have some of the best birk cattle and some of the best cowboys that’s going to be with us this weekend of course Mr. Rudy Burns will have your sides hurting and he’s got a couple of tricks up his sleeve,” Seth Roy said.

Plus, downtown is expecting for a big day with the Mayhaw Festival, Farmers Market and May on Main. It was no coincidence these events were all planned during the same weekend.

“When the governor opened things back up a little bit we were like let’s take advantage of this and let it be a day to kick off summer,” Beth Brumley, Executive Director of Main Street El Dorado said.

Lynn George says she’ll be going to Soul Fest at the Fairgrounds.

“Yes, we are going to be ready,” she said. “We have the fits ready and we are going to party.”

She hasn’t been getting out very much but is ready to return to life as usual especially since her kids and grandkids all had to covid-19 last year but the excitement of getting out won’t keep her from being safe.

“Oh no we are going to wear the mask still stay 6 feet because we can’t keep putting ourselves in jeopardy like that,” she said.

Main Street El Dorado is glad to have relaxed rules but they plan to have some precautions in place.

“We spread it out if they want to social distance if they want to if they felt more comfortable sitting in the groups they came with that’s going to be possible,”

If you’re going to any of the three downtown (Mayhaw Festival, Farmer’s Market and May on Main) events there will be a cart transporting people around. Call 870-314-2320 from 9 a.m. until noon and call 870-828-1691 from noon until 3 p.m.

The Murphy’s El Dorado Gun Show will be held on May 1st-2nd, 2021 in El Dorado, AR. It will be held at American Legion Post 10 on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00am – 5:00pm. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.

General admission is $10 and $5 from children ages 11-15. Admission is free for kids under the age of 10.