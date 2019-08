DORADO, Ark. — (8/15/19) The El Dorado Fire Department is downtown fighting an underground transformer fire.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson and Elm.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained. Entergy is also on the scene.

El Dorado Police report there will be several power outages. Power will be disrupted from numerous businesses.

We will be experiencing several power outages for a while. Avoid the downtown area if possible. Fire is contained on Elm… Posted by El Dorado Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2019