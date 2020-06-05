El Dorado Education Foundation and Murphy USA announce the winners of the teacher excellence awards program

EL DORADO, Ark. (6/5/20) — Teachers in the El Dorado School District received educator excellence awards, sponsored by Murphy USA.

The El Dorado Education Foundation presented the awards at the Union County Courthouse.

Roddie Calloway (Northwest Elementary 1st grade teacher), Kari Carelock (Washington Middle School 6th grade English Language Arts teacher) and Taylon Steele (El Dorado High Photography teacher) were named educators of the year.

A judging committee from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia selected the trio as this year’s winners. Their pictures will now hang in each of their respective schools.

There were 500 total nominations received and 14 other teachers were also awarded for their excellence during this school year.

The semifinalists in the elementary category included:

Brigitte Haney (Hugh Goodwin), Felice Scot (Retta Brown) and Ashley Johnson (Yocum Elementary)

Middle School/Junior High Category:

Elizabeth Higgins, and Leia Hickmott (Washington Middle School), Chris Davis (Murmil Educational Center), and Calandra Brown, Michelle Lyons, and Wendy Strickland (Barton Junior High)

High school level – Pate Bauldree, Anna Reynolds, Brady McDuffie, Clair Antoon, and Natalye Leake

They were each nominated by other teachers, parents, students and the public.

“Teachers are such an important part of our community and that’s what we’re about at Murphy USA is being part of community so if there is anything we can do to support these teachers, we’re all about,” Senior Vice President in General Counseling at Murphy USA, John Moore said.

Murphy USA has sponsored the event for the last 4 years.