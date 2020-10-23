El Dorado couple spreads Halloween cheer with skeleton battle display in their front yard

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Kids may not get to enjoy trick or treating this year but acouple in Union County is still hoping to spread some Halloween cheer.

Stephen and Gretchen Barkis say they are trying to make the most of this season since the coronavirus pandemic shifted thousands of people’s plans to host costume parties or walk door to door for sweet treats.

“We couldn’t invite guests over to experience our holiday cheer in the community by inviting them inside so we decided to take the party outside,” Stephen Barkis said.

The couple purchased about 10 skeleton figures and created entertaining scenes in their front of yard to draw smiles and laughter from those who came by.

Three skeletons are fighting against another that is 12 feet tall and has blue, flashy and intimidating eyes. This large skeleton is already crushing one with its feet while others panic in fear as it tries to shake the others off of its body.

Another scene shows a skeleton running from a dog.

It’s almost like something from the movies except those passing by get to marvel at this epic battle that’s in the Barkis’s front yard.

A UPS driver delivered packages and couldn’t help but take pictures of the display to hopefully come back again.

“I’m going to bring my kids over here at night time,” she said.

The beautiful chaos also caught the attention of those like Evan McCrary who was just passing by the neighborhood.

“Well, I was driving by and I saw the tall skeleton behind me and that’s when I stopped by to check it out,” McCrary said.

Stephen and his wife say they just hope to spread some Halloween cheering during a really frightening time in our nation’s history.

“To be able to get people out of their houses and enjoy something while also being safe is really awesome,” Gretchen said.

You can catch this display near the Towne Oaks neighborhood off of 8th Street in El Dorado. If you like this Halloween display, the Barkis family says they are planning for something bigger and better for the Christmas season that you won’t want to miss.