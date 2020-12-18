El Dorado couple puts on an amazing musical Christmas light show to raise money for UCAPS

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Last month, we shared a Halloween story with you about a couple’s skeleton display in their front yard.

That couple is back again hoping to spread some Christmas cheer while trying to do some good for the community.

The Barkis family is drawing attention again to their neighborhood on Town Oaks Lane. The popular light show features the up and coming Tree-Mendous Quartet who sings along to at least three popular hits.

“We had to include Taylor Swift and decided that Shake it off was perfect for 2020,” Stephen Barkis said.

Stehen and his wife Gretchen said so much so love and labor was put into bringing this Christmas musical entertainment to the community.

The couple spent approximately 400 hours on the project which runs from the laptop. Each song took about 60 hours to program.

With so much detail put into the show, the Barkis’s were hoping this would bring in a crowd with hopes that visitors might give to the donation box located on the front porch.

Each donation supports UCAPS. You can also give electronically through Venmo.

“We saw an opportunity hey lets put on a really amazing show but lets do some good let’s Help our little animal friends,” she said.

It’s not just a place where you can sit andenjoy good music with an eye-popping light show. It’s a place to make memories with your friends and family.

If you donate $10 or more between 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m., you can have a personalized message show up on their garage in lights for any special occasion or romantic moment.

To learn more about this display visit their website.