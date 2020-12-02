El Dorado couple fosters two teens during the pandemic, hopes to ease prospective foster parents fears

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The foster care system in Union County has been greatly affected by the pandemic but one foster mom is hoping to ease other people’s fears when it comes to opening their doors to children in need.

This year is the first time The Call in Union County has not been able to recruit new parents. There are 55 kids that are living in foster homes in the county with just 12 foster homes that are open to care for these children.

If a child came into foster care today, that child would have to leave the county to find somewhere else to live.

“That has hit us very hard because the concept of bringing people to live in your home, your not sure what they’ve been exposed to and you have limited control over that, it’s been scary,” Union County Director, Karen Hicks said. “But that has not changed the fact that we still have children coming into foster care at a steady rate.”

But for Tiffany Boykin, navigating through the foster care world isn’t unchartered territory for her and her husband and the unknowns of the pandemic from March up until now hasn’t changed their minds.

“We’ve done what everyone has told us to do and we’ve been okay,” she said. “The need for the kids to have a safe place to stay, to me and my family, was more important than the risk.”

That very need expanded to making sure the two teens she fostered could stay right here in Union County.





The pandemic has not only caused stress on adults but children especially those who are already going from to home.

Imaging having to leave the area you’ve known all of your life to start over somewhere else.

“That’s why we really push for local union county families to foster local union county children because it reduces the trauma in the long run,” Hicks said. “Our wish is that there’s more than enough. More than enough homes, families and community service to care for every child.”

Boykin has made it through the covid hurdles with support from The CALL, Division of Child and Family Services and other foster and adoptive parents across the county and state.

The CALL support center in El Dorado has a “mall” inside of its office building where parents can pick up items like clothing, diapers, wipes and school supplies.

She says if she can foster while being a full-time employee, wife and caretaker of now six kids, so can you.

“I would say to really take a second and think about why you feel like you’re being called to foster or to do respite or to help in any way with foster children in Union County and why would you let fear hinder that calling,” Boykin said. “God is not a God of fear. He’s a God of taking care of his children.”

If you would like to learn more information about foster care, respite care or adoption you contact The CALL in Union County at (870) 904-0581.

The non-profit hosts informational meetings every other Tuesday.