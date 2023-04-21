KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
The striped road closed sign
by: Hannah Clark
Posted: Apr 21, 2023 / 09:26 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 21, 2023 / 09:26 AM CDT
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 21, 2023, the City of El Dorado will begin street work on McKinney Court and Arkansas Street. Residents are encouraged to avoid this area, if possible.
With name recognition, excellent safety records and reasonable prices, Chicco car seats benefit both children and parents alike.
The Gatwick Dutch oven is smooth, scratch-resistant, comes in a wide variety of colors and is easy to clean.
Diuretics are a medication that eliminates excessive fluids and salts in your pet’s body.