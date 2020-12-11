El Dorado city council votes financially assist Murphy Arts District

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District is getting some much needed financial help from the city of El Dorado.

Council members voted last night to approve a one year deal to operate and maintain the MAD Playscape, in addition, the city will also take over the Oil Derrick Park.

The playscape and the park are both expenses MAD was covering.

Due to the pandemic, MAD has not hosted any events. Officials have said the revenue lost is estimated to be between $750,000 to $1 million.