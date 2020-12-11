El Dorado city council votes financially assist Murphy Arts District

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Murphy Arts District

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District is getting some much needed financial help from the city of El Dorado.

Council members voted last night to approve a one year deal to operate and maintain the MAD Playscape, in addition, the city will also take over the Oil Derrick Park.

The playscape and the park are both expenses MAD was covering.

Due to the pandemic, MAD has not hosted any events. Officials have said the revenue lost is estimated to be between $750,000 to $1 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories