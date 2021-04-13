Effort to keep Arkansas Medicaid plan falls short in House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Legislation that would keep Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion another year has fallen short of the votes needed in the state House.

The House on Tuesday voted 53-31 for the budget bill for Medicaid and the expansion program. The legislation needed 75 votes to advance to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk.

Another vote was scheduled Wednesday on the legislation, which has already been approved by the Senate.

Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion has sharply divided Republicans, who hold a majority in the Legislature, since it was first approved in 2013.

Past efforts to reauthorize the program have faced repeated votes before narrowly winning approval.