UPDATE: According to MPD, “the preliminary information provided by dispatch was four victims, but there were only three were shot during this incident.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Memphis. Police chased the suspects into Arkansas.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Flamingo Road, in the area near Quince and Cherry.

Memphis officers pursued a vehicle into Crittenden County, where four males were detained after a chase that ended at the Mound City exit on Interstate 40.

Arkansas State Police assisted in the chase. They said it began on northbound Interstate 55, ending on eastbound I-40. ASP joined the pursuit shortly before 6 p.m.

No charges had been filed as of 8 p.m., and police were continuing their investigation.

ASP said there was no danger to the public, and no further information would be released Sunday.