MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An earthquake in northeast Arkansas shook parts of the Mid-South Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was a magnitude 3.8. Earlier estimates placed the tremor at 3.6.

It was centered near the community of Etowah in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Etowah is located about 40 miles northwest of Memphis, but the shaking was felt over a wide area. The earthquake wasn’t large enough to do any damage or cause any injuries.

We spoke with Shianna Wallace from Drummonds, Tennessee, which is about 26 miles away from Etowah. She said she was sitting on her reclining chair when she began to feel movement.

Wallace said she looked outside and the wind wasn’t blowing so she immediately knew something was going on. She called her neighbors right away and they said they felt it too.

This isn’t the first earthquake she has felt, but she said this one felt different.

“It was just like movement. Maybe like a wave and you’re on a raft and it was a wave. It was just kind of weird. My pictures didn’t shake like they have in the past, but it was just like my heart started pounding because it’s just so crazy,” she said.

According to the Geological Society, there have been hundreds of earthquakes in our region this year, but most of them were too small to feel. Wednesday’s earthquake was one of only three that was above a magnitude 3.

Wallace worries they will continue to get worse.

“I live on this hill, and I’m like, if it shakes too much, my house is going to fall down the hill. It concerns me. We’re right here at the river bottom, just a few minutes away from the water,” she said.