ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — Early voting has come to an end in Arkansas and thousands have cast their ballots ahead of election day Tuesday.

As of Saturday October 30, there were 741,155 early voter ballots cast which was almost 200,000 thousand more than in 2016 with 564, 458 registered voters casting a ballot.

As of Monday afternoon, below is the early voter turnout in Union, Ashley and Ouachita counties from this year compared to the turnout in 2016.