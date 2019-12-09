Early morning fire in Eudora destroys daycare center

EUDORA, Ar. — An early morning fire in Eudora has destroyed a daycare center.

According to the Eudora Fire Department, they received a call around 1:35 AM on Monday about a fire at the World Learning Daycare Center on Front & Concrest Street.

Officials say that no one was inside during the fire. An investigation is underway and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

