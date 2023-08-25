FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students and staff at the University of Arkansas have been warned of a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

An email sent throughout the University of Arkansas states that the Arkansas Department of Health has reported students in the local outbreak.

“We are aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak,” the email states. “…we believe the outbreak started more than a week ago.”

The email states that those experiencing the following severe symptoms should seek “immediate medical attention.”

Diarrhea and fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up

“Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days,” the email states.

Although the source of the outbreak is unknown to prevent further spread, people in the area should:

Practice proper hygiene such as handwashing,

Cook meats thoroughly

Wash fruits and vegatables well

Avoiding raw milk and unpasteurized dairy products

Unpasteurized juices

Report any outbreaks to ADH at 501-661-2381.