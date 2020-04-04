Drippers Vape Shop gearing up to produce bottles of hand sanitizers

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/3/20) — Drippers Vape Shop in El Dorado is clearing some of its shelves to make room for bottles of hand sanitizers.

“Everybody’s struggling we have to help them out somehow,” Store Manager, Lance Jett said.

The shop started selling the products on Thursday and received an overwhelming response from those in the community. In addition to sells, they’ve been offering the bottles of hand sanitizers for free to healthcare professionals and first responders.

“These people help the people we love. They’re not able to stay away from it and if they don’t have hand sanitizers, if they don’t have a way to clean themselves then they still have to do their job,” he said. “So, we’re just trying to make sure they have that and keep themselves safe while they’re keeping us safe.”

The El Dorado store is one of four Dripper Vape Shop locations in the state. The store in Greenbrier has been the manufacturing hub for the products. Soon, they’ll be able to make it from their own facility.

“The owner of this franchise is headed up to Greenbrier today and she’s going to learn how to mix it and make sure everything is right,” he said.

Their hand sanitizers will be mixed with ethyl alcohol. Jett said there’s been some confusion on the amount of alochol they’re using but he said they’re following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“The CDC recommends 60 percent or better when you’re using ethyl alcohol and then they recommend 70 percent or better with isopropyl and we’re using ethyl so that’s why our bottles are 60%,” he said.

The hand sanitizers are free for first responders and healthcare professionals. Anyone else will have to pay $2.

Drippers Vape Shop is located at 709 Northwest Avenue in El Dorado.