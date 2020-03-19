Coronavirus Information

Drew County Sheriff’s Department offering prescription delivery service amid Coronavirus Pandemic

DREW COUNTY, Ark. — The Drew County Sheriff’s Department is lending a helping hand in getting medication to the elderly, disabled, and those with health conditions.

Sheriff Mark Gober announced on Thursday that the Drew County Sheriff’s Department will pick up prescriptions that are needed from any local drugstore within Drew County and deliver them to your home.

They say this service is available to people 65 or older, or disabled, or that have underlying health issues that don’t want to get out at this time.

To take part in this service, call your local pharmacy or call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-367-6211.

Sheriff Gober says that they want to help during the COVID-19 Pandemic to provide security or peace of mind until things return to normal.

